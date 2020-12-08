Papa John’s delivery driver robbed at gunpoint, Knoxville police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department said they are searching for a person accused of robbing a Papa John’s pizza delivery driver at gunpoint Tuesday.

Police said the driver flagged down police at around 12:25 p.m. to say she had been robbed at gunpoint by a suspect she met at a church located at 2084 Dandridge Avenue to deliver a pizza.

The victim described the suspect as a skinny man wearing a white hoodie and black shoes. She told police he pulled a gun on her before taking her money and cellphone. He fled on foot.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 865-215-7212.

