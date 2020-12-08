Advertisement

Papa John’s delivery driver robbed at gunpoint, Knoxville police say

The Knoxville Police Department said they are searching for a person accused of robbing a Papa John’s pizza delivery driver at gunpoint Tuesday.
(WVLT)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department said they are searching for a person accused of robbing a Papa John’s pizza delivery driver at gunpoint Tuesday.

Police said the driver flagged down police at around 12:25 p.m. to say she had been robbed at gunpoint by a suspect she met at a church located at 2084 Dandridge Avenue to deliver a pizza.

The victim described the suspect as a skinny man wearing a white hoodie and black shoes. She told police he pulled a gun on her before taking her money and cellphone. He fled on foot.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 865-215-7212.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: WVLT)
THP: Knoxville woman killed after standing in middle of I-75 south
covid19 vaccine
Tennessee lawmakers introduce bill prohibiting authorities from forcing COVID vaccine
Mugshot of Dusty William Oliver. / Source: (Blount County Sheriff's Office)
Men who preyed on homeless, lured them into Smokies, sentenced for rape
The Board of Parole has denied granting Coleman parole in the past.
Woman convicted in Christian-Newsom murders denied parole
Reyna Michelle Rivera
Most wanted Tenn. attempted murder suspect captured in Kentucky

Latest News

Chilly Tuesday but some warmer days ahead this week.
Warmer days lead to rain this weekend
A Tennessee man was ordered to repay the state after investigators said he was fraudulently...
Tennessee man ordered to repay state in TennCare fraud case
COVID-19
Tennessee breaks COVID-19 day-to-day death record
Central High, Vine Middle, others move to online learning Wednesday