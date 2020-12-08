Potential victims in Great Smoky Mountains National Park rape case urged to come forward

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - The National Park Service is seeking information in connection to sexual assaults that may have happened within the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

According to NPS officials, on Dec. 7 Richard L. Graham and Dusty William Oliver were sentenced for aggravated sexual abuse incidents that happened in 2012 and 2015 inside the park.

Investigators are now looking for information related to additional incidents that may have happened before their arrest in September 2019.

“I want to express my thanks to ISB investigators, park rangers, and the Blount County Sheriff’s Office for their perseverance and hard work that led to the conviction and sentencing of these two men responsible for heinous crimes within the park,” said Superintendent Cassius Cash. “To ensure that we’ve heard the voices of all victims, investigators continue to welcome any information about additional assaults that may be associated with Graham and Oliver.”

Graham and Oliver were convicted of enticing homeless men into their vehicles from the Knoxville area then taking them to remote areas of the park where they were sexually assaulted.

Officials said Graham and Oliver plead guilty to Aggravated Sexual Abuse for an incident in 2012 near the Appalachian Trail and in 2015 at Look Rock.

Anyone who may have been a victim of sexual assault during this time period are asked to contact investigators through any of the following means:

CALL or TEXT the ISB Tip Line at 888-653-0009

ONLINE at www.nps.gov/isb and click “Submit a Tip”

EMAIL nps_isb@nps.gov

MESSAGE on Facebook @InvestigativeServicesNPS or Twitter @SpecialAgentNPS

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.