Senator Marsha Blackburn launches ‘Freedom Rings’ podcast

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Senator Marsha Blackburn announced the release of her new podcast ‘Freedom Rings,’ on Tuesday.

“At such a critical time in our nation’s history, the consistent message of my new podcast, Freedom Rings, is one I hope many Americans take to heart,” said Senator Marsha Blackburn. “We discuss my five-word mission statement: faith, family, freedom, hope and opportunity, with great patriots who are seeking to advance the conservative cause and who are working to ensure every American has the opportunity to live the American Dream.”

The podcast will feature guests like Senator Kelly Loeffler, Senator Rick Scott and Representative-elect Nancy Mace.

The podcast can be found at FreedomRingsPodcast.com.

