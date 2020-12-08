Advertisement

Senator Marsha Blackburn launches ‘Freedom Rings’ podcast

The podcast will feature guests like Senator Kelly Loeffler, Senator Rick Scott and Representative-elect Nancy Mace.
Marsha Blackburn
Marsha Blackburn
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Senator Marsha Blackburn announced the release of her new podcast ‘Freedom Rings,’ on Tuesday.

“At such a critical time in our nation’s history, the consistent message of my new podcast, Freedom Rings, is one I hope many Americans take to heart,” said Senator Marsha Blackburn. “We discuss my five-word mission statement: faith, family, freedom, hope and opportunity, with great patriots who are seeking to advance the conservative cause and who are working to ensure every American has the opportunity to live the American Dream.”

The podcast will feature guests like Senator Kelly Loeffler, Senator Rick Scott and Representative-elect Nancy Mace.

The podcast can be found at FreedomRingsPodcast.com.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: WVLT)
THP: Knoxville woman killed after standing in middle of I-75 south
covid19 vaccine
Tennessee lawmakers introduce bill prohibiting authorities from forcing COVID vaccine
Mugshot of Dusty William Oliver. / Source: (Blount County Sheriff's Office)
Men who preyed on homeless, lured them into Smokies, sentenced for rape
Reyna Michelle Rivera
Most wanted Tenn. attempted murder suspect captured in Kentucky
Keith Henry coached at Coalfield from 2008 to 2020.
Coalfield’s head football coach Keith Henry passed away due to COVID-19 complications

Latest News

Central High, Vine Middle, others move to online learning Wednesday
Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Potential victims in Great Smoky Mountains National Park rape case urged to come forward
FILE - In this July 4, 2019, file photo, the Washington Monument is visible as the U.S. Navy...
Blue Angels announce 2022 Knoxville air show
Mugshot of Dusty William Oliver. / Source: (Blount County Sheriff's Office)
Men who preyed on homeless, lured them into Smokies, sentenced for rape