Sequoyah Hills family gets creative with Christmas light placement

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Where do you put the Christmas decorations when your house is under construction? The Porta-Potty, of course.

One family in Sequoyah Hills isn’t letting anything dampen the Christmas spirit in their neighborhood.

“My wife wanted to have some fun since so much negative is going on so we came up with the lights,” said Jason Cox. He said he put the lights up with his daughter Lauren.

WVLT News Anchor Amanda Hara spotted the potty decor while viewing Christmas lights with her family Monday night.

