Advertisement

Sequoyah Hills family gets creative with Christmas light placement

By Megan Sadler
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Where do you put the Christmas decorations when your house is under construction? The Porta-Potty, of course.

One family in Sequoyah Hills isn’t letting anything dampen the Christmas spirit in their neighborhood.

“My wife wanted to have some fun since so much negative is going on so we came up with the lights,” said Jason Cox. He said he put the lights up with his daughter Lauren.

WVLT News Anchor Amanda Hara spotted the potty decor while viewing Christmas lights with her family Monday night.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: WVLT)
THP: Knoxville woman killed after standing in middle of I-75 south
covid19 vaccine
Tennessee lawmakers introduce bill prohibiting authorities from forcing COVID vaccine
Mugshot of Dusty William Oliver. / Source: (Blount County Sheriff's Office)
Men who preyed on homeless, lured them into Smokies, sentenced for rape
Reyna Michelle Rivera
Most wanted Tenn. attempted murder suspect captured in Kentucky
Keith Henry coached at Coalfield from 2008 to 2020.
Coalfield’s head football coach Keith Henry passed away due to COVID-19 complications

Latest News

During the trial, individuals will be injected with either a placebo shot or the vaccine for...
Vanderbilt looking for more elderly, minority volunteers for COVID vaccine trials
The Board of Parole has denied granting Coleman parole in the past.
Woman convicted in Christian-Newsom murders denied parole
Tennessee Basketball Seniors
Two continents, one special Tennessee tandem
UTPD K-9 officer Athena turned five years old on December 8.
UTPD K9 officer celebrates 5th birthday