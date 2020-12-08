Snow day at the Gatlinburg SkyBridge

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Did you get a chance to see the snow on the Gatlinburg SkyBridge?

The attraction posted this video featuring stunning snowy views after the first East Tennessee snowfall on December 1.

The SkyBridge announced they will host a New Year’s Eve event that offers a great view of the fireworks.

The event only offered 400 tickets and is currently sold out, but the Christmas lights will remain twinkling over the mountains for the rest of the holiday season.

To learn more about the SkyBridge and how to get tickets, visit the SkyLift Park website here.

