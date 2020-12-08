Tennessee breaks COVID-19 day-to-day death record

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The state of Tennessee has hit a grim milestone in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, December 8, the state saw its highest day-to-day deaths recorded, according to state data. Information from the Tennessee Department of Health says 100 people died from the virus.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 414,749 as of December 8, 2020 including 5,109 deaths, 2,566 current hospitalizations and 371,163 are inactive/recovered. [Percent positive for today is 18.47%] For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/01rD2BkhcZ — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) December 8, 2020

The previous record was 93 deaths set on Dec 3.

Also on Tuesday, the state added three more hospitalizations due to the virus, bringing the total in the state up to 2,566. As of Dec 2, ICU capacity across all 16 East Tennessee counties is at 97 percent, according to the Knox County Health Department.

Due to the surge in cases and hospitalizations, the University of Tennessee Medical Center announced Tuesday that it was deferring “non-essential” procedures to make more beds and staff available.

