Advertisement

Tennessee breaks COVID-19 day-to-day death record

Tennessee hits a grim milestone in the fight against COVID-19.
COVID-19
COVID-19(MGN)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The state of Tennessee has hit a grim milestone in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, December 8, the state saw its highest day-to-day deaths recorded, according to state data. Information from the Tennessee Department of Health says 100 people died from the virus.

The previous record was 93 deaths set on Dec 3.

Also on Tuesday, the state added three more hospitalizations due to the virus, bringing the total in the state up to 2,566. As of Dec 2, ICU capacity across all 16 East Tennessee counties is at 97 percent, according to the Knox County Health Department.

Due to the surge in cases and hospitalizations, the University of Tennessee Medical Center announced Tuesday that it was deferring “non-essential” procedures to make more beds and staff available.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: WVLT)
THP: Knoxville woman killed after standing in middle of I-75 south
covid19 vaccine
Tennessee lawmakers introduce bill prohibiting authorities from forcing COVID vaccine
Mugshot of Dusty William Oliver. / Source: (Blount County Sheriff's Office)
Men who preyed on homeless, lured them into Smokies, sentenced for rape
The Board of Parole has denied granting Coleman parole in the past.
Woman convicted in Christian-Newsom murders denied parole
Reyna Michelle Rivera
Most wanted Tenn. attempted murder suspect captured in Kentucky

Latest News

Chilly Tuesday but some warmer days ahead this week.
Warmer days lead to rain this weekend
A Tennessee man was ordered to repay the state after investigators said he was fraudulently...
Tennessee man ordered to repay state in TennCare fraud case
Papa John’s delivery driver robbed at gunpoint, Knoxville police say
Central High, Vine Middle, others move to online learning Wednesday