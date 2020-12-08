Advertisement

Tennessee House Democrats elect leadership team

(WVLT)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 7:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s House Democratic members on Monday unanimously voted to reelect Rep. Karen Camper as minority leader.

Camper, who is from Memphis, has overseen the House Democratic caucus since 2018.

Camper said in a statement that she’s “excited about the mix of veteran knowledge and new ideas in the Democratic leadership team.”

Meanwhile, the 26-member Democratic caucus also elected Nashville Rep. Vincent Dixie as caucus chairman. Dixie replaces Nashville Rep. Mike Stewart, who announced earlier this year that he would not seek reelection for the legislative leadership position.

“I am honored by the trust shown in me by the Caucus. Now it’s time to get to work and that work begins today,” Dixie added in a statement.

Republicans maintained a supermajority in the Legislature during the November elections.

The next legislative session begins in January.

