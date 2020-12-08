Advertisement

Tennessee man ordered to repay state in TennCare fraud case

A Tennessee man was ordered to repay the state after investigators said he was fraudulently enrolled in TennCare.
A Tennessee man was ordered to repay the state after investigators said he was fraudulently...
A Tennessee man was ordered to repay the state after investigators said he was fraudulently enrolled in TennCare.(OIG)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee man was ordered to repay the state after investigators said he was fraudulently enrolled in TennCare.

A release from the Office of the Inspector General announced Tuesday that Alaa Ahmad, 40, was sentenced on TennCare fraud and theft of property charges. He was accused of enrolling in the program by falsely reporting that his son lived with him.

Ahmad was ordered to repay the state $21,579.95 for benefits he received.

“We appreciate the perseverance of the Shelby County District Attorney General’s office in bringing prosecution of TennCare fraud to the forefront in their local communities,” Inspector General Kim Harmon said. “Our office will continue to do our part and preserve the integrity of TennCare benefits, so that those truly deserving of and eligible for TennCare have the best resources.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: WVLT)
THP: Knoxville woman killed after standing in middle of I-75 south
covid19 vaccine
Tennessee lawmakers introduce bill prohibiting authorities from forcing COVID vaccine
Mugshot of Dusty William Oliver. / Source: (Blount County Sheriff's Office)
Men who preyed on homeless, lured them into Smokies, sentenced for rape
The Board of Parole has denied granting Coleman parole in the past.
Woman convicted in Christian-Newsom murders denied parole
Reyna Michelle Rivera
Most wanted Tenn. attempted murder suspect captured in Kentucky

Latest News

Chilly Tuesday but some warmer days ahead this week.
Warmer days lead to rain this weekend
COVID-19
Tennessee breaks COVID-19 day-to-day death record
Papa John’s delivery driver robbed at gunpoint, Knoxville police say
Central High, Vine Middle, others move to online learning Wednesday