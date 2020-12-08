Tennessee man ordered to repay state in TennCare fraud case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee man was ordered to repay the state after investigators said he was fraudulently enrolled in TennCare.

A release from the Office of the Inspector General announced Tuesday that Alaa Ahmad, 40, was sentenced on TennCare fraud and theft of property charges. He was accused of enrolling in the program by falsely reporting that his son lived with him.

Ahmad was ordered to repay the state $21,579.95 for benefits he received.

“We appreciate the perseverance of the Shelby County District Attorney General’s office in bringing prosecution of TennCare fraud to the forefront in their local communities,” Inspector General Kim Harmon said. “Our office will continue to do our part and preserve the integrity of TennCare benefits, so that those truly deserving of and eligible for TennCare have the best resources.”

