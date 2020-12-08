Advertisement

THP: Cruiser struck by drug impaired driver

The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported that a man was charged after allegedly striking a patrol cruiser December 7 on I-40 in Knox County.
(WVLT)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
According to a release from THP, someone stopped and told two troopers on I-40 that a reckless driver was passing their location. The troopers pulled onto the interstate to find the vehicle. Troopers said they watched the driver, later identified as 62-year-old David Beach, exit the roadway and go onto the shoulder multiple times while swerving.

The troopers said they tried to pull Beach over, but he refused and continued driving before stopping briefly in the median. Beach then left the median and drove his vehicle toward one of the trooper’s vehicles, hitting the front of it. The trooper used “his patrol vehicle to disable the suspect’s vehicle” at that point.

The release said the troopers were able to make contact with Beach who appeared to be having a medical issue. Later, investigators said Beach’s condition “was determined to be drug-inducted.”

Beach was transported to an area hospital and later discharged and charged with DUI and felony evading.

