Advertisement

Tuesday marks 40th anniversary of John Lennon’s death

Flowers, photos and memorabilia adorn the "Imagine" mosaic in Central Park's Strawberry Fields,...
Flowers, photos and memorabilia adorn the "Imagine" mosaic in Central Park's Strawberry Fields, in New York, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, on the 40th anniversary of the death of John Lennon.(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 10:07 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Tuesday marks the 40th anniversary of the assassination of rock legend John Lennon.

Lennon was shot to death by Mark David Chapman on Dec. 8, 1980, outside of the Dakota apartment building in New York City, where Lennon lived.

Lennon was 40 years old. He would have turned 80 this past October.

Lennon’s musical career was marked not only by his iconic work with the Beatles, but also by his work as a solo artist.

Chapman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. He was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison.

Chapman has been denied parole numerous times, most recently earlier this year.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

covid19 vaccine
Tennessee lawmakers introduce bill prohibiting authorities from forcing COVID vaccine
(Source: WVLT)
THP: Knoxville woman killed after standing in middle of I-75 south
Mugshot of Dusty William Oliver. / Source: (Blount County Sheriff's Office)
Men who preyed on homeless, lured them into Smokies, sentenced for rape
Reyna Michelle Rivera
Most wanted Tenn. attempted murder suspect captured in Kentucky
Keith Henry coached at Coalfield from 2008 to 2020.
Coalfield’s head football coach Keith Henry passed away due to COVID-19 complications

Latest News

FILE - In this April 14, 2018 file photo, Howard Stern speaks at the 2018 Rock and Roll Hall of...
SiriusXM, Howard Stern sign five-year contract extension
U.S. hospitals are near their breaking point, with COVID-19 cases on the rise in 47 states.
Hospitals near breaking point amid pandemic surge
UTPD K-9 officer Athena turned five years old on December 8.
UTPD K9 officer celebrates 5th birthday
Matthew Scott
KPD arrests man accused in Roane Co. murder
White House officials said they plan to use the event as a roundtable to educate the public...
Gov. Lee to attend vaccine summit at White House