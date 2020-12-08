Advertisement

Twin brothers charged in murder of Alabama teen

Alabama deputies arrested twin brothers in connection to the Sunday night murder of a 19-year-old male.
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 10:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama deputies arrested twin brothers in connection to the Sunday night murder of a 19-year-old male.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said Zamir Princeton Jones and Zaden Prince Jones, both 20, were charged with murder in connection to the death of a 19-year-old, who was found lying dead in a street from a gunshot wound.

The victim was identified as Christian Dewayne Smith.

WBRC reported that the twin brothers went to the victim’s home to confront him regarding allegations about another family member.

Investigators said both brothers are being held in Jefferson County Jail each on a $50,000 bond.

