Two continents, one special Tennessee tandem

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee, especially its men’s basketball program embraces global talent.

There’s Santiago Vescovi from Montevideo, Uruguay. How about seven-footer Uros Plavsic from Ivaof Coursenjica, Serbia; Olivier Nkamhoua from Helsinki, Finland and of course Yves Pons who hails from Fuveau, France.

That French connection has worked well for Tennessee with Pons asserting himself as one of the best defensive players in the SEC. Pons is one of two seniors on this otherwise young Tennessee team. The other John Fulkerson, who doesn’t have to travel as far as Yves to return to his home town. Fulky, as he’s affectionately called, just heads up I-81 when he needs to visit family in Kingsport, Tennessee.

The two players became teammates and friends back in 2017 when they stepped onto Rocky Top, Pons as freshmen and Fulkerson as a red-shirt freshman on Rick Barnes basketball team. Their development was steady and precise. That 2017-18 team, by the way, would go on to win the SEC Championship.

This year’s group of Vols are favored to do the same thing and thanks in large part to the partnership these two young men, who hail from vastly different backgrounds, have been able to forge together for the betterment of the program they love. Different paths leading to the same ability to lead both on and off the court.

They may be from different parts of the world, but they share several common bonds. One is the fact both are natural-born lefties. In fact, they’re two of several lefties on the UT basketball team which is interesting considering 90% of the world’s population is right-handed.

Both Fulky and Pons share a passion for food, although their tastes might be a little different. Fulkerson enjoys a good meal prepared at an Upper East Tennessee staple, Pals! John says, “I’m more of a hot dog, french fry and sweet tea, lite ice kinda guy.”

Meanwhile, instead of French fries, it’s more about French cuisine for Yves Pons, who would much prefer a plate of TART TI-FLETTE. Tartiflette is a dish from Savoy in the Alps of France. It is made with potatoes, reblochon cheese, lardons and onions. It is what Pons prepared recently as he held an online Zoom cooking class with the proceeds going to benefit Make-A-Wish Foundation.

John Fulkerson also shares that passion to give back, recently returning to his hometown during the early months of the pandemic to offer encouragement to first responders saying hi and signing autographs during EMS week.

Now Yves Pons is musically inclined and plays a mean saxophone. To my knowledge, John Fulkerson doesn’t play any musical instruments, but like Yves, is very much in tune with what Rick Barnes wants to accomplish. The two have logged a lot of minutes for the Big Orange and chances are their guidance will help an emerging Tennessee team get to where it wants to be.

Fulky and Pons will lead the Vols into action tonight at 6:00 p.m. as the Vols welcome in Colorado to Thompson-Boling Arena in the long-awaited season opener for the Big Orange.

