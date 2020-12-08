Advertisement

UT Medical deferring in-patient non-essential procedures

UT Medica Center / Source: (UT Medical)
UT Medica Center / Source: (UT Medical)(WVLT)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Dec. 8, 2020
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Doctor Keith Gray from the University of Tennessee Medical Center said Tuesday that the hospital has begun deferring non-essential procedures that require in-patient beds.

Dr. Gray said the purpose of doing so is to free up needed beds and staff members.

The criteria for what constitutes an “essential procedure” will be left to the individual clinicians to decide for different patients on a case-by-case basis.

Dr. Gray said that hospitals are already utilizing “surge capacity” beds, meaning that beds that may normally be used for patient recovery or other uses have been transformed into acute care or ICU beds as needed.

