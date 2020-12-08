UTPD K9 officer celebrates 5th birthday
UTPD K9 officer Athena turned five years old on December 8.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Police Department is celebrating one of their own on Tuesday.
“Every day heroes like Athena and our UTPD officers work around the clock to keep the campus community safe,” UTPD said on Twitter. “Please help us wish Athena a happy birthday.”
Athena celebrated her birthday with a custom Batman cake dressed in a Batman costume.
