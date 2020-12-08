Advertisement

UTPD K9 officer celebrates 5th birthday

UTPD K9 officer Athena turned five years old on December 8.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Police Department is celebrating one of their own on Tuesday.

“Every day heroes like Athena and our UTPD officers work around the clock to keep the campus community safe,” UTPD said on Twitter. “Please help us wish Athena a happy birthday.”

Athena celebrated her birthday with a custom Batman cake dressed in a Batman costume.

