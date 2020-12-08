Vaccine distribution could impact holiday shipping, UT expert says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -If you’re trying to get all your Christmas gifts in the mail, you’ve still got a little bit of time yet.

Here are the deadlines you need to watch out for this year. For ground shipping you have about a week let.

The US Postal Service, FedEx and UPS are all setting a deadline of next Tuesday for ground shipments if you want the gifts to arrive by Dec. 24. If you want to pay more, you’ve got a couple of extra days after that.

But the pandemic could shake things up this year. According to an expert at The University of Tennessee, Alan Amling with the Haslam College of Business says if a vaccine gets approved before Christmas, all bets are off.

Amling says ground shipping might be the best bet. Cargo planes may be tied up around Christmas to get the vaccine distributed to places around the country.

