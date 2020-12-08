Vanderbilt looking for more elderly, minority volunteers for COVID vaccine trials

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Vanderbilt Medical Center is searching for more volunteers for the phase three trial of Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson and Johnson.

Officials said they are in specific need of individuals over the age of 60 or minorities. According to reports, COVID-19 disproportionately impacts minority communities.

The Johnson and Johnson vaccine differs from the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine in that it only requires a single dose, while the others require two doses.

During the trial, individuals will be injected with either a placebo shot or the vaccine for observation.

Anyone interested in participating in the study should click here or contact vaccineresearch@vumc.org.

