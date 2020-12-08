Vanessa Coleman up for parole in Channon Christian murder

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Vanessa Coleman, the only woman to be convicted in the brutal murder of a Knox County couple in 2007 is up for parole.

Coleman is currently serving a 35-year prison sentence set to end in 2036, officials said. The 32-year-old was convicted of facilitation of first-degree murder in the deaths of Channon Christian and Chris Newsom.

The Board of Parole has denied granting Coleman parole in the past.

In 2007, Coleman traveled from Kentucky to Knoxville with her then-boyfriend Letalvis Cobbins. The two stayed at a house on Chipman Street with LeMaricus Davidson. Cobbins, Davidson and Eric Boyd were involved in the carjacking of 21-year-old Channon Christian and 23-year-old Christopher Newsom on January 6, 2007.

That night, the group brought the young couple back to their home on Chipman Street. The group was involved in the attacks, rapes and torture that led to the death of Channon Christian and Christopher Newsom.

Coleman was sentenced in May 2010 and chose not to make a statement to the court or the victim’s family. The jury found her guilty on all charges in connection to Channon Christian’s death, but not guilty in connection to Christopher Newsom’s murder.

She was sentenced to 53 years in prison by Judge Baumgartner. Coleman was granted a retrial after the discovery of Baumgartner’s drug abuse in 2011.

In 2012, a jury convicted Coleman on 13 of 17 counts in the murder of Christian. She was once again found not guilty for the crimes committed against Christopher Newsom. Coleman was then sentenced to 35 years in prison.

In 2014, Coleman was denied for parole.

Coleman’s father spoke to WVLT in 2010 in an exclusive interview after she was sentenced. He said he knew most people believed she was guilty but said he would continue to support her.

Gary Christian, the father of Channon Christian encouraged the community to ask the board to deny Coleman’s parole once again.

“Many of you wanted to send your thoughts to the Parole Board and I promised I would put the best way you could contact them and when the right time to contact them. Well now would be the time, her Parole hearing is set for December the 8th,” Christian said in a post on Facebook.

Coleman will once again speak before the Board of Parole Tuesday morning.

