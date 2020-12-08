Advertisement

Walmart, Sam’s Club selling at-home COVID-19 test collection kits

COVID-19 test collection kits will be available online at Walmart and Sam’s Club, the retail giant announced Thursday.
This March 17, 2020 photo shows a Walmart store in Mebane, N.C. AP Photo/Gerry Broom
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WREG/WVLT) — COVID-19 test collection kits will be available online at Walmart and Sam’s Club, the retail giant announced in a blog post Thursday.

The options range in price from $99 to $135 and include the most basic at-home nasal swab kit shipped standard to an express-shipped COVID-19 + flu test, according to WREG. The saliva sample testing option is available, too.

To get the test kit, customers must purchase a code that will provide access to a health survey. Once the survey is complete, a physicians’ order will be given if it’s appropriate and the purchase will be completed.

WREG reports that the kit is then mailed to the customer, who is to self-collect their own sample and mail it to the lab for results.

Results can be expected within 24 to 48 hours after the test collection kit is received by the lab.

Walmart’s tests are available through myLAB Box, an at-home test collection company.

