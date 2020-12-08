Warmer days lead to rain this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our top story is a late-year warming trend through Friday. We’ll close in on 60°!

There’s a stiff breeze Wednesday, early fog on Thursday, and we’re really mild Friday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds stuck like a glove to the Cumberland Plateau, no surprise there. Still, places like Crossville and Jamestown were much colder than the Valley.

Clouds returns late tonight for the rest of us. That sets up a ‘coat and gloves’ kind of morning Wednesday. By Wednesday afternoon, however, it’s a dramatic shift. We should top 50 degrees in most spots! There is no active weather this workweek, so enjoy the warmth!

But it'll be warmer and we have lots of sunshine late! (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Fog is back on Thursday morning and should be fairly widespread through the mountains and along the base of the valleys. It may linger later into the morning. But then, it’s all about the sunshine and especially the warmth! We’re just shy of 60 degrees in the Knoxville region, while the middle 50s return for the Cumberland Plateau.

We’re melting off the mountain’s leftover snow. That will have us tracking the river levels in the mountains and down through the foothills. The runoff comes during Friday’s intense warmth. There’s good sun, lighter winds, and temps pushing 60°. Historically speaking, this could be our last run at 60 all year long!

With warmth like that, you guessed it, rain is back for the weekend. The timing is slightly delayed until the afternoon Saturday. Temps are still above average but the clouds take their toll. We’re quite a bit cooler Sunday. Rain continues through much of the day.

Temps fall from dawn til dusk Monday.

Here is the 8-day, featuring a big warming trend through Friday. (WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.