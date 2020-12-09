2 bars cited 3 times for violation of Knox County curfew

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Three bars have been cited more than once for violation of Knox County curfew, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

According to KPD, over the weekend the Inspections Unit issued six citations for violation of city ordinance to the Board of Health’s mandated 10 p.m. curfew.

Friday, Dec. 4, Billiards and Brews on Unicorn Drive, Paul’s Oasis on Kingston Pike and Backdoor Tavern on Kingston Pike were all cited for violating the curfew.

On Saturday, Dec. 5, Billiards and Brews on Unicorn Drive, Paul’s Oasis and the Buckethead Tavern on Rays Mears Boulevard were cited for violation of curfew.

Officials say Billiards and Brews and Paul’s Oasis have received a total of three citations.

If a noncompliance complaint by KPD is issued, a hearing with a Beer Board hearing officer will be scheduled in accordance with Section 4-85 of the code.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.