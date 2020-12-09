Advertisement

2 bars cited 3 times for violation of Knox County curfew

Three bars have been cited more than once for violation of Knox County curfew, according to the Knoxville Police Department.
2 bars cited 3 times for violation of Knox Co. curfew.
2 bars cited 3 times for violation of Knox Co. curfew.(WVLT)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 9:45 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Three bars have been cited more than once for violation of Knox County curfew, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

According to KPD, over the weekend the Inspections Unit issued six citations for violation of city ordinance to the Board of Health’s mandated 10 p.m. curfew.

Friday, Dec. 4, Billiards and Brews on Unicorn Drive, Paul’s Oasis on Kingston Pike and Backdoor Tavern on Kingston Pike were all cited for violating the curfew.

On Saturday, Dec. 5, Billiards and Brews on Unicorn Drive, Paul’s Oasis and the Buckethead Tavern on Rays Mears Boulevard were cited for violation of curfew.

Officials say Billiards and Brews and Paul’s Oasis have received a total of three citations.

If a noncompliance complaint by KPD is issued, a hearing with a Beer Board hearing officer will be scheduled in accordance with Section 4-85 of the code.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: WVLT)
THP: Knoxville woman killed after standing in middle of I-75 south
covid19 vaccine
Tennessee lawmakers introduce bill prohibiting authorities from forcing COVID vaccine
The Board of Parole has denied granting Coleman parole in the past.
Woman convicted in Christian-Newsom murders denied parole
Mugshot of Dusty William Oliver. / Source: (Blount County Sheriff's Office)
Men who preyed on homeless, lured them into Smokies, sentenced for rape
Reyna Michelle Rivera
Most wanted Tenn. attempted murder suspect captured in Kentucky

Latest News

NASA
Planets inching closer together as International Space Station flies over East Tenn. Wednesday
ETSU suspending attendance at athletic events
James and the 12th ranked Vols open the new season with a 56-47 win over Colorado
All left-handed starting lineup secures Vols opening win against Colorado Buffalos
There's a report of a crash involving a semi-truck on Highway 6 between Hearne and Bryan.
Police: Masked men kidnapped, tortured and killed 2 truckers execution-style in Florida