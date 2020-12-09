All Knox County Schools move to online learning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - All Knox County Schools are shifting to online learning beginning Monday, according to the school system.

The announcement came Wednesday evening, shortly after KCS announced an additional three schools were going virtual.

The school system said the transition will last through Winter Break, with students expected to return for in-person learning Jan 5.

The school system is experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases, with 16 other schools already online learning.

The Boys and Girls Club is stepping in to offer parents some help with the switch to virtual learning. All of its Knox County locations are going to be open.

Boys & Girls club locations open at 7 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. with morning snack and lunch provided. Clubs will also be accepting new registration. Parents are asked to call 865-232-1117 for more information.

Find a full list of Boys & Girls club locations here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.