Advertisement

All Knox County Schools move to online learning

All Knox County Schools are shifting to online learning beginning Monday, according to the school system.
(KOTA)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - All Knox County Schools are shifting to online learning beginning Monday, according to the school system.

The announcement came Wednesday evening, shortly after KCS announced an additional three schools were going virtual.

The school system said the transition will last through Winter Break, with students expected to return for in-person learning Jan 5.

The school system is experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases, with 16 other schools already online learning.

The Boys and Girls Club is stepping in to offer parents some help with the switch to virtual learning. All of its Knox County locations are going to be open.

Boys & Girls club locations open at 7 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. with morning snack and lunch provided. Clubs will also be accepting new registration. Parents are asked to call 865-232-1117 for more information.

Find a full list of Boys & Girls club locations here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Board of Parole has denied granting Coleman parole in the past.
Woman convicted in Christian-Newsom murders denied parole
(Source: WVLT)
THP: Knoxville woman killed after standing in middle of I-75 south
UT Medica Center / Source: (UT Medical)
UT Medical deferring in-patient non-essential procedures
Mugshot of Dusty William Oliver. / Source: (Blount County Sheriff's Office)
Men who preyed on homeless, lured them into Smokies, sentenced for rape
Papa John's delivery driver robbed at gunpoint, Knoxville police say.
Papa John’s delivery driver robbed at gunpoint, Knoxville police say

Latest News

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library documentary airs tonight
2 bars cited 3 times for violation of Knox Co. curfew.
Knox County bar owner fights citations
If you want to see the ISS early, or just enjoy a starry night
Much warmer as we end the work-week
Traffic backup on I-40 at Walker Springs Road
I-40 east blocked at Gallaher View blocked after vehicle fire
Boys & Girls Club staying open in Knox County