Anonymous man offers $10,000 reward to find Nashville nurse’s killer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -According to Nashville Metro Police, an anonymous man has offered up a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the murder of St. Thomas West Hospital nurse Caitlyn Kaufman on I-440.

Kaufman was driving to work the overnight shift at the hospital when someone opened fire on her SUV Thursday night. She was just 26-years-old.

Investigators determined Caitlyn was killed between 6:05 p.m. and 6:10 p.m. when at least six gunshots were fired into her SUV. The fatal shot entered Caitlyn’s left shoulder and killed her within 15 seconds, according to the medical examiner.

Authorities believe she died too quickly to attempt to call 911.

WKRN reported more than $30,000 has been raised to help the family.

For more information on how to help visit the GoFundMe here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WKRN. All rights reserved.