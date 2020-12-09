Anonymous man offers $10,000 reward to find suspect who killed Nashville nurse

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials said an anonymous $10,000 reward was posted for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the murder of a Tennessee nurse who was killed on Interstate 440.

Metro Nashville Police said the man who offered the reward wishes to remain anonymous.

Caitlyn Kaufman was driving on Interstate 440 to work at St. Thomas West Hospital when she was shot and killed. She was just 26 years old.

Kaufman’s vehicle was found stopped on the shoulder between the Hillsboro Road and West End exits on I-440. Police said Kaufman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe Kaufman was killed between 6:05 p.m. and 6:10 p.m. when at least six shots were fired into her vehicle.

A medical examiner said one shot entered Kaufman’s left shoulder and killed her within 15 seconds leaving her no time to attempt to call 911, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call MNPD at 615-742-7463.

