Advertisement

Anonymous man offers $10,000 reward to find suspect who killed Nashville nurse

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call MNPD at 615-742-7463.
She was due at work at 7 p.m. and authorities say they think she was shot in the hour beforehand.
She was due at work at 7 p.m. and authorities say they think she was shot in the hour beforehand.(MNPD)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 9:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials said an anonymous $10,000 reward was posted for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the murder of a Tennessee nurse who was killed on Interstate 440.

Metro Nashville Police said the man who offered the reward wishes to remain anonymous.

Caitlyn Kaufman was driving on Interstate 440 to work at St. Thomas West Hospital when she was shot and killed. She was just 26 years old.

Kaufman’s vehicle was found stopped on the shoulder between the Hillsboro Road and West End exits on I-440. Police said Kaufman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe Kaufman was killed between 6:05 p.m. and 6:10 p.m. when at least six shots were fired into her vehicle.

A medical examiner said one shot entered Kaufman’s left shoulder and killed her within 15 seconds leaving her no time to attempt to call 911, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call MNPD at 615-742-7463.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Board of Parole has denied granting Coleman parole in the past.
Woman convicted in Christian-Newsom murders denied parole
(Source: WVLT)
THP: Knoxville woman killed after standing in middle of I-75 south
UT Medica Center / Source: (UT Medical)
UT Medical deferring in-patient non-essential procedures
Mugshot of Dusty William Oliver. / Source: (Blount County Sheriff's Office)
Men who preyed on homeless, lured them into Smokies, sentenced for rape
covid19 vaccine
Tennessee lawmakers introduce bill prohibiting authorities from forcing COVID vaccine

Latest News

The concert will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m.
Ole Smoky Distillery prsents free holiday live stream concert
generic photos
COVID-19 numbers spike in Knox County Schools ahead of winter break
According to hospital officials, ahead of scheduled surgical appointments and procedures are...
Parkwest Medical Center postpones non-urgent procedures that require overnight stays as COVID cases surge
Breeze helping move in warmer air
Frosty cold to mild today
The Washington County Animal Shelter is searching for a home for Siam, who they say is happy...
East Tenn. cat searching for forever home in time for holidays