Advertisement

Bold beer run nets $350 in stolen brew

Security cameras caught a woman with a shopping cart loaded to the brim with cases of beer,...
Security cameras caught a woman with a shopping cart loaded to the brim with cases of beer, walking out the door.(Source: Gonzales Police Department)
By Ed Payne
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GONZALES, La. (Gray News) – Police are looking for a woman who made a major beer heist at a grocery store.

Just ahead of Thanksgiving, security cameras caught a woman with a shopping cart loaded to the brim with cases of beer. She rolled out of a Rouses Supermarket without picking up the tab.

A police department Facebook post put the value of the brew at $357.20 and said the suspect completed her beer run in a late-model Lincoln MKX crossover.

On November 23, 2020 at approximately 3:00 pm, the below pictured female walked out of the Rouses Supermarket in...

Posted by City of Gonzales Police Department on Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Only a few hours after Wednesday’s post, police appeared to have a suspect in mind.

“Thanks to everyone for pointing us in her direction! We appreciate it!” Gonzales police said later on their post.

Despite the theft, at least one person saw some humor in the situation.

“Now I don’t condone stealing but that seems like the appropriate amount of alcohol needed to get over this year,” said Channing Elizabeth. “Somebody’s Christmas party is gonna be lit.”

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Board of Parole has denied granting Coleman parole in the past.
Woman convicted in Christian-Newsom murders denied parole
(Source: WVLT)
THP: Knoxville woman killed after standing in middle of I-75 south
UT Medica Center / Source: (UT Medical)
UT Medical deferring in-patient non-essential procedures
Mugshot of Dusty William Oliver. / Source: (Blount County Sheriff's Office)
Men who preyed on homeless, lured them into Smokies, sentenced for rape
Papa John's delivery driver robbed at gunpoint, Knoxville police say.
Papa John’s delivery driver robbed at gunpoint, Knoxville police say

Latest News

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library documentary airs tonight
In this Nov. 7, 2020, file photo, President-elect Joe Biden, right, embraces his son Hunter...
Hunter Biden facing federal investigation over ‘tax affairs’
2 bars cited 3 times for violation of Knox Co. curfew.
Knox County bar owner fights citations
If you want to see the ISS early, or just enjoy a starry night
Much warmer as we end the work-week