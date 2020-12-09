Advertisement

Boys & Girls Club staying open in Knox County

By Maggie Gregg
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Boys and Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley confirmed to WVLT News Wednesday that all its Knox County locations would be open for students after Knox County Schools announced all schools would be going virtual.

KCS said all schools would be shifting to virtual instruction beginning Monday, December 14, though 16 schools were already learning virtually amid the pandemic.

Boys & Girls club locations in Knox County open at 7 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. with morning snack and lunch provided. Clubs will also be accepting new registration. Parents are asked to call 865-232-1117 for more information.

Find a full list of Boys & Girls club locations here.

