Christmas display extravaganza held in Knoxville neighborhood

One neighborhood in Knoxville might just be the Christmas capitol of Tennessee.
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 8:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you’re looking for some Christmas cheer amid a stressful year, you’ve got no further to go than Gray Eagle Lane in Knoxville.

The owners on Gray Eagle Lane tell WVLT News that it takes about a month to get the lights and displays up, and they begin setting up right around Halloween and finish up around Thanksgiving.

About five years ago, the family built a separate garage to hold all the Christmas lights and displays. It pays off. The family said they’ve had up to 1,200 people come by in one day this year.

