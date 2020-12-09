Christmas display extravaganza held in Knoxville neighborhood

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One neighborhood in Knoxville might just be the Christmas capitol of Tennessee.

Grey Eagle Lane in Knoxville might be the Christmas light capitol of Tennessee. These homeowners tell me their electric bill is an extra $200 each December. pic.twitter.com/n0ZaoszAKS — Sam Luther (@SamLuther_) December 9, 2020

If you’re looking for some Christmas cheer amid a stressful year, you’ve got no further to go than Gray Eagle Lane in Knoxville.

The owners on Gray Eagle Lane tell WVLT News that it takes about a month to get the lights and displays up, and they begin setting up right around Halloween and finish up around Thanksgiving.

About five years ago, the family built a separate garage to hold all the Christmas lights and displays. It pays off. The family said they’ve had up to 1,200 people come by in one day this year.

