Court return for the parents of Chris Newsom, Channon Christian turns emotional

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Thirteen years of court dates, retrials and hearings are a burden for the parents of Channon Christian and Chris Newsom. Though, a recent parole hearing did bring a layer of peace.

For the second time, a parole board denied Vanessa Coleman parole. She’s one of five people convicted in Channon Christian and Chris Newsom’s murders.

“She needs to serve her time just like the others,” Hugh Newsom, Chris’ father, said.

Vanessa Coleman, who’s serving a 35-year sentence, went before the board of parole members.

“I had no hand in these people being murdered and that journal had nothing to do with the crimes,” Coleman said.

The board challenged Coleman’s accounts of the crimes, bringing up her journal entry dated after the kidnapping and killings. Neither of the victim’s families believe Coleman’s claims that she was scared to leave and ask for help.

“To me, that reflects that she enjoyed what took place,” Hugh Newsom, Chris’ father, said.

“She had many opportunities to help self the lives of the girl and the boy,” Channon’s father told the board Tuesday.

Coleman will stay behind bars until her next parole hearing in 10 years. It will be another reminder for the family.

Letalvis Cobbins, LeMaricus Davidson, George Thomas and Eric Boyd were also convicted.

They’re each serving life sentences without the possibility of parole.

