COVID-19 numbers spike in Knox County Schools ahead of winter break

There are currently 165 active COVID-19 cases in KCS students and 79 staff members who tested positive.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Schools are experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases as winter break approaches.

According to Knox County Schools, 13 of the 94, nearly 14 percent, of schools in the system are in the red zone and have moved to virtual learning.

There are currently 165 active COVID-19 cases in KCS students and 79 staff members who tested positive.

KCS officials said 2,514 students and 342 staff are currently in isolation.

The following schools are in the red zone and are not set to return to in-person learning until the dates listed.

Halls Elementary- Dec. 14

Powell Middle- Dec.14

Carter Middle- Jan. 5

Central High- Jan. 5

Halls Middle- Jan. 5

Holston Middle- Jan. 5

Gibbs Elementary- Jan. 5

Gibbs Middle- Jan. 5

Gresham Middle- Jan. 5

KAEC- Jan. 5

Ridgedale- Jan. 5

Vine Middle- Jan. 5

Whittle Springs- Jan. 5

