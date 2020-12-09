Dolly Parton taps local duo’s song to appear on next album

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - What happens when country legend Dolly Parton hears your song and then asks for the lyrics?

For one Sevier County singing duo, it was both a reality and early Christmas present when they found out their song was going to be on Parton’s next album.

Jada Star and Barry J. wrote “Christmas, Where We Are, Together” between their shows at Dollywood.

“I played it for my mother, like you play stuff for your momma, and she said that’s great, she told our aunt Rachel, she said she wanted to hear it, so I sent it in an email to her. She said you need to send it to Dolly she’ll be so proud,” said Star.

Both of them admit a Christmas song was intimidating, and something they’d never done before. So it was a surprise when they learned their song fell into Parton’s lap.

“In April they asked us for lyrics, Dolly’s office, asked us for lyrics for the song and we got excited, but we still were not sure what was going on because she keeps everything secret,” said Star.

Star has a connection to Parton, as the singer’s niece, and she found out in an email from Parton that the song was going on her new album, “A Holly Dolly Christmas.” Star immediately called Barry J., but when she couldn’t reach him, she decided it was something he should find out in person.

Both singers said they know they earned their spot on the record, knowing Parton is not an easy critic, but what they get in return is a present like no other.

“Anyone in the family will tell you she’s not a hand out person. If you want to be in music, she wants you to work hard for it. She wants you to know what she went through and she wants to make sure you are willing to do that,” said Star.

The duo said the lyrics came from personal experiences and traveling, away from family or friends during the holidays and the message is basic we can have Christmas where we are.

