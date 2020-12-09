Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library documentary airs tonight

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Dolly Parton took what many would say is a negative into a positive. Her father could not read, so in 1995, Dolly started the ‘Imagination Library’. Wednesday, December 9, you can see the documentary on the Library that Dolly Built.

The film tells the story of Dolly’s Imagination Library and how that literacy program grew from a simple idea in Sevier County to all over the world.

Much like Dolly’s career, when she gets a hold of something, it gets bigger than one could imagine. That’s exactly what UT Professor Nick Geidner says happened during the development of this documentary on the Imagination Library.

“At every point it just kept growing and growing. Yea we never expected it to be this big,” said Geidner.

His interest grew about the program after moving here to teach and then his son got his first books from the program. What he found, was even with 80% of Knox County signed up for books, many here didn’t even know why Dolly wanted to do this program and what all was involved to make it happen month to month.

“People really don’t know a lot of the details about the program. Even here where it’s as popular as it could possibly get. People don’t understand how the books are selected, people don’t understand that this is in all 50 states,” said Geidner.

Geidner says through the cooperation with the library and dolly he’s able to tell more of these stories. Dolly says it reveals the team behind the success.

“But it really, really highlights a lot of other great people. I get a lot of credit for a lot of stuff that I don’t even do. I’m happy to be the spokesperson for so much of it, but without all of the people that are involved in it. I think people are going to be real interested in seeing how it started,” said Parton.

It’s a simple program that’s close to Dolly’s heart, with her father not being able to read or write. That’s why she’s held benefit concerts for the Imagination Library like the one during her Pure and Simple tour in 2016.

“Dolly just provides all of the funding for it. So they don’t need to do these big campaigns to get people to know the program because they don’t need to raise money on that level,” added Geidner.

The film airs on Facebook. David Dotson, President of the Dollywood Foundation, says if the program gets one million hits, he’d be happy. He believes sharing stories like the ones in the documentary are the next step to helping the library grow to even more communities.

