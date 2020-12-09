East Tenn. cat searching for forever home in time for holidays

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 15-year-old cat is searching for his forever home in time for the holidays.

The Washington County Animal Shelter is searching for a home for Siam, who they say is happy and affectionate.

According to the shelter, Siam is in the beginning stages of kidney failure and is in need of a home that will “give him the love he wants and deserves.”

He still has a healthy appetite and uses the litterbox.

“If someone could find it in their heart to give this guy a home for Christmas- you would change his life,” the shelter said in a Facebook post.

Interested in Siam? Apply to adopt him here.

