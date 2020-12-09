Advertisement

East Tenn. cat searching for forever home in time for holidays

The Washington County Animal Shelter is searching for a home for Siam, who they say is happy and affectionate.
The Washington County Animal Shelter is searching for a home for Siam, who they say is happy...
The Washington County Animal Shelter is searching for a home for Siam, who they say is happy and affectionate.(Washington County, Tennessee Animal Shelter via Facebook)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 9:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 15-year-old cat is searching for his forever home in time for the holidays.

The Washington County Animal Shelter is searching for a home for Siam, who they say is happy and affectionate.

According to the shelter, Siam is in the beginning stages of kidney failure and is in need of a home that will “give him the love he wants and deserves.”

He still has a healthy appetite and uses the litterbox.

“If someone could find it in their heart to give this guy a home for Christmas- you would change his life,” the shelter said in a Facebook post.

Interested in Siam? Apply to adopt him here.

❤️❤️ A VERY SPECIAL CAT NEEDS A VERY SPECIAL HOME ❤️❤️ Meet Siam 💕💕💕 He is 15 yrs old and he doesn’t deserve to be...

Posted by Washington County, TN Animal Shelter on Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Board of Parole has denied granting Coleman parole in the past.
Woman convicted in Christian-Newsom murders denied parole
(Source: WVLT)
THP: Knoxville woman killed after standing in middle of I-75 south
UT Medica Center / Source: (UT Medical)
UT Medical deferring in-patient non-essential procedures
Mugshot of Dusty William Oliver. / Source: (Blount County Sheriff's Office)
Men who preyed on homeless, lured them into Smokies, sentenced for rape
covid19 vaccine
Tennessee lawmakers introduce bill prohibiting authorities from forcing COVID vaccine

Latest News

The concert will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m.
Ole Smoky Distillery prsents free holiday live stream concert
generic photos
COVID-19 numbers spike in Knox County Schools ahead of winter break
According to hospital officials, ahead of scheduled surgical appointments and procedures are...
Parkwest Medical Center postpones non-urgent procedures that require overnight stays as COVID cases surge
Breeze helping move in warmer air
Frosty cold to mild today