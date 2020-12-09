East Tenn. cat searching for forever home in time for holidays
The Washington County Animal Shelter is searching for a home for Siam, who they say is happy and affectionate.
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 9:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 15-year-old cat is searching for his forever home in time for the holidays.
The Washington County Animal Shelter is searching for a home for Siam, who they say is happy and affectionate.
According to the shelter, Siam is in the beginning stages of kidney failure and is in need of a home that will “give him the love he wants and deserves.”
He still has a healthy appetite and uses the litterbox.
“If someone could find it in their heart to give this guy a home for Christmas- you would change his life,” the shelter said in a Facebook post.
Interested in Siam? Apply to adopt him here.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.