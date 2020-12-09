Advertisement

ETSU suspending attendance at athletic events

East Tennessee State University is suspending fan attendance at all university athletic events through December 27.
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL/WVLT) —East Tennessee State University is suspending fan attendance at all university athletic events through December 27.

ETSU President Brian Noland made the announcement and said it was due to the current coronavirus situation in the area.

“As we surveyed the landscape here in Northeast Tennessee with rapid escalations in COVID cases, extreme positivity rates for tests that had been administered — we are increasingly concerned about the things that we are seeing across the region,” Noland said.

Attendance for events at Freedom Hall Civic Center and Brooks Gymnasium was already limited to 10 percent, WJHL reported.

The Buccaneers’ home opener is set for this Saturday against UAB. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. and the game will be live streamed on ESPN+.

