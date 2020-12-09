Advertisement

Fan advisory issued for 2020 SEC Football Championship

A fan advisory has been issued for those attending the 2020 SEC Football Championship Game in Atlanta Dec. 19.
FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2014, file photo, the SEC logo is displayed on the field ahead of the Southeastern Conference championship football game between Alabama and Missouri in Atlanta. The Southeastern Conference will play only league games in 2020 to deal with potential COVID-19 disruptions, a decision that pushes major college football closer to a siloed regular season in which none of the power conferences cross paths(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 9:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A fan advisory has been issued for those attending the 2020 SEC Football Championship Game in Atlanta Dec. 19.

According to the Southeastern Conference, those attending are encouraged to become familiar with policies for the game.

The following policies have been issued:

  • COVID-19 Safeguards - Fans are asked to follow public health guidelines to protect themselves and others against COVID-19.
  • Gates of Mercedes-Benz Stadium will open at 6:30 p.m. ET for early-arriving fans.
  • SEC Clear Bag Policy - For security purposes, only clear bags are permitted in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Bags will be inspected before entry.
  • Mercedes-Benz Stadium Cashless Policy - By accepting only credit cards, debit cards and mobile payments, transactions take place faster and allows concessions and merchandise vendors to operate more efficiently for customers.
  • SEC Ticket Exchange - Fans should be aware of counterfeit tickets and should use the SEC Ticket Exchange to purchase verified tickets.
  • Mercedes-Benz Stadium Pom-Pom Policy - Pom-poms or shakers must have paddle handles to be admitted into the stadium. Pom-poms or shakers with stick handles are prohibited for safety reasons.
  • RV Parking and tailgating will be allowed in The Home Depot Backyard West Lawn and M Lot, following the COVID-19 Health and Safety protocols.

The 2020 SEC Football Championship game will kick off at 8 p.m. ET on Dec. 19 in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on CBS.

SEC says the game will have a limited seating capacity of 16,500 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

For more information visit the website here.

