Former Israeli Space Security Chief says aliens are real and President Trump knows about it

(WVLT) - A man who worked as Israel’s Space Security Chief has released a new book that says aliens are real and Donald Trump knows about it.

According to an NBC report, Haim Eshed, former head of Israel’s Defense Ministry’s space directorate told an Israeli newspaper that earthlings have been in contact with a “galactic federation” and that there is an “underground base in the depths of Mars” where there are American astronauts and alien representatives.

Eshed said the Aliens have been waiting to reveal themselves until humanity is ready to understand them, and that President Donald Trump is aware of this and was asked not to reveal the information in order to prevent “mass hysteria.”

“They have been waiting until today for humanity to develop and reach a stage where we will understand, in general, what space and spaceships are,” Eshed said, referring to the galactic federation.

Eshed’s account is shared in greater detail in a book called “The Universe Beyond the Horizon — conversations with Professor Haim Eshed” by Hagar Yanai.

NBC said representatives from the Pentagon declined to comment on the revelations.

NASA said it has yet to find signs of extraterrestrial life.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.