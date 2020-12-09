Frosty cold to mild today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The afternoons get a little warmer each day the rest of this week. This weekend is when our next cold front arrives, bring rain and some change to a wintry mix and snow.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly clear to partly cloudy, as scattered clouds reach our area this morning. That mostly clear night allowed temperatures to drop fast and frost to develop, so we have low to mid 20s area-wide this morning. We have patchy fog as well.

We start our warm-up today, but to shift things around from the frosty cold start we have to kick up the wind! Clouds blow back out of our area late morning, as gusts start picking up to 15 to 20 mph at times midday through the early evening. We have a sunny afternoon, with a high around 54 degrees. That helps us recover to just above average, actually.

Tonight will be mostly clear, so expect more fog in the morning. It won’t be as cold, luckily, with a low around 34 degrees by Thursday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday has the fog and some passing clouds early, but more sunshine for the afternoon. The high makes it to the upper 50s.

Friday warms to the low 60s, with scattered passing clouds later in the day this time.

Rain chances increase Saturday, with temperatures back in the mid to upper 50s and scattered afternoon to evening rain. Rainfall looks a little better for Saturday night, then scattered showers for Sunday and low 50s.

Sunday night is when we could see some scattered wintry mix to snow showers, especially in the higher elevations, as the Valley only cools to the mid 30s by Monday morning. Monday has some spotty snowfall leftover, then is a chilly low 40s. Flurries linger with clouds Monday night, and a drop to the 20s again.

8-day forecast (WVLT)

