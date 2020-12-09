Get wills and other documents notarized online or curbside in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Writing wills seems to be another one of those things folks are doing during the pandemic, but did you know you can get those important documents notarized online and curbside?

Betty Krachey with Smoky Mountain Notary says she’s been doing more house calls and meetings through zoom.

Krachey says she’s very busy, even helping someone close on a house who was quarantined with the virus, help someone stuck in Australia, and someone who was deployed. Kratchey says it’s a very secure process.

“I would send them a link and they would upload a picture front and back of their ID. And then they go through facial recognition and then they answer five security questions that only they should know. If they fail one of those questions twice they can’t move forward for 24 hours so we wouldn’t be able to complete the notarized authorization,” said Krachey.

She adds the process only takes about 15 minutes and she keeps her records of the transaction for up to 10 years.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.