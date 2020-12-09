Advertisement

Google’s top searches in 2020

Google released its “Year in Search” for 2020 Wednesday.
Google search, Photo Date: 2016 / Photo: Pixabay / (Source: MGN)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - What was something you searched in 2020? If you searched for something like “social distancing date ideas” or “sourdough bread,” you’re one of many according to Google.

The search engine giant released its “Year in Search” list Wednesday and features the year’s top trending searches.

Unsurprisingly, the top five searches kicked off with “election results” at no. 1. with “coronavirus” and “Kobe Bryant” following behind.

The top most-searched people were: Joe Biden, Kim Jong Un, Boris Johnson, Kamala Harris and Tom Hanks.

Possibly due to the pandemic, people were staying at home more and getting more creative with their culinary efforts. The top recipes searched were: Dalgona coffee, ekmek, sourdough bread, pizza and lahmacun.

On the flipside of that, people were also consuming more TV, and no TV show was more searched for than Netflix’s “Tiger King,” followed by Big Brother Brasil, Money Heist, Cobra Kai and the Umbrella Academy.

