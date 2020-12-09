Here’s how Knoxville helps army families across the country

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With a couple of clicks on your keyboard, you can give to the families of fallen aircrew who protect and serve.

“As soon as something happens, I get people sending me and my colleagues articles pretty much non-stop,” said Spencer Payne, Executive Director of the Brotallion Blue Skies Foundation.

Last year Army pilot Spencer Payne was a part of a special forces group.

“We have a very small community, so word travels very quickly.”

He learned about a non-profit that responded to help families when they lost a couple of guys in the unit.

“And it occurred to me that that does not exist for the Army aviation community,” explained Payne.

He got to work collaborating with some friends to create the Brotallion Blue Skies Foundation.

“We have a gap to fill there, so that was kind of what gave us the idea of doing that.”

The foundation gives money to the families of Army aircrew members who have died in a crash.

Payne said, “It feels good to help other people.”

Anyone can donate to families online.

“It’s incredible honestly.”

So far the organization has helped 10 families across the country.

“It would be fantastic if we’re able to grow to the point where we can do this full time.”

The fallen Army aircrew may be gone, but not forgotten.

“We’re just really excited to have started a foundation that’s really a legacy.”

If you are interested in donating to families click here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.