Advertisement

How restaurants are adapting during the pandemic

How restaurants are changing their business model as they continue to serve customers
(WVLT)
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Customers may notice some big changes the next time they visit Farmacy. The restaurant’s owner Bettina Hamblin is making changes with COVID-19 in mind as she sets up shop at their new Bearden location.

Aside from making sure tables are socially distant, she’s installing partitions and an air purifier.

“So it takes the air from inside the restaurant through the HVAC system it’s processing it with these ions that are very natural that just kill the virus,” says Hamblin.

Hamblin says she’s hoping to not only keep her staff safe at the restaurant, but she’s hoping to make customers safe and make them feel comfortable as well.

Other restaurants like Hard Knox Pizza are changing their business model as well.

Hard Knox decided to close their dining room as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

“Business in the dining room is a significant portion of our business of course, and losing that isn’t the easiest decision to make, but we still feel it’s the right decision. We’re blessed to be in the pizza business where people can come in and pick up and of course curbside,” says Matt Krawczyk, Director of Operations of Hard Knox.

Farmacy plans to open their new location before the end of the month.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Board of Parole has denied granting Coleman parole in the past.
Woman convicted in Christian-Newsom murders denied parole
(Source: WVLT)
THP: Knoxville woman killed after standing in middle of I-75 south
UT Medica Center / Source: (UT Medical)
UT Medical deferring in-patient non-essential procedures
Mugshot of Dusty William Oliver. / Source: (Blount County Sheriff's Office)
Men who preyed on homeless, lured them into Smokies, sentenced for rape
Papa John's delivery driver robbed at gunpoint, Knoxville police say.
Papa John’s delivery driver robbed at gunpoint, Knoxville police say

Latest News

Get wills and other documents notarized online or curbside in Knox County
UT Board of Trustees met Wednesday
Will UT gain another campus?
FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee removes his mask as he begins a news conference July 1, 2020, in...
More than 240,000 jobs available in Tennessee, says governor in push for reemployment
If you want to see the ISS early, or just enjoy a starry night
Much warmer as we end the work-week
Over 900 cars paid for each other’s meals at a Dairy Queen drive-thru in Minnesota