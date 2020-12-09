How restaurants are adapting during the pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Customers may notice some big changes the next time they visit Farmacy. The restaurant’s owner Bettina Hamblin is making changes with COVID-19 in mind as she sets up shop at their new Bearden location.

Aside from making sure tables are socially distant, she’s installing partitions and an air purifier.

“So it takes the air from inside the restaurant through the HVAC system it’s processing it with these ions that are very natural that just kill the virus,” says Hamblin.

Hamblin says she’s hoping to not only keep her staff safe at the restaurant, but she’s hoping to make customers safe and make them feel comfortable as well.

Other restaurants like Hard Knox Pizza are changing their business model as well.

Hard Knox decided to close their dining room as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

“Business in the dining room is a significant portion of our business of course, and losing that isn’t the easiest decision to make, but we still feel it’s the right decision. We’re blessed to be in the pizza business where people can come in and pick up and of course curbside,” says Matt Krawczyk, Director of Operations of Hard Knox.

Farmacy plans to open their new location before the end of the month.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.