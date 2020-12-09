I-40 east blocked at Gallaher View blocked after vehicle fire
There is no word on when the road is expected to be cleared.
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - I-40 east at Gallaher View was blocked Wednesday afternoon due to a vehicle fire.
According to TDOT, all four lanes were blocked, the entry ramp was closed and the right shoulder was bocked.
There is no word on when the road is expected to be cleared.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.