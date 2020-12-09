Advertisement

I-40 east blocked at Gallaher View blocked after vehicle fire

There is no word on when the road is expected to be cleared.
Traffic backup on I-40 at Walker Springs Road
Traffic backup on I-40 at Walker Springs Road(TDOT)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - I-40 east at Gallaher View was blocked Wednesday afternoon due to a vehicle fire.

According to TDOT, all four lanes were blocked, the entry ramp was closed and the right shoulder was bocked.

There is no word on when the road is expected to be cleared.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Board of Parole has denied granting Coleman parole in the past.
Woman convicted in Christian-Newsom murders denied parole
(Source: WVLT)
THP: Knoxville woman killed after standing in middle of I-75 south
UT Medica Center / Source: (UT Medical)
UT Medical deferring in-patient non-essential procedures
Mugshot of Dusty William Oliver. / Source: (Blount County Sheriff's Office)
Men who preyed on homeless, lured them into Smokies, sentenced for rape
Papa John's delivery driver robbed at gunpoint, Knoxville police say.
Papa John’s delivery driver robbed at gunpoint, Knoxville police say

Latest News

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library documentary airs tonight
2 bars cited 3 times for violation of Knox Co. curfew.
Knox County bar owner fights citations
If you want to see the ISS early, or just enjoy a starry night
Much warmer as we end the work-week
Boys & Girls Club staying open in Knox County