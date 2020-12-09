Advertisement

Jefferson County officials tell farmers to check herds as search for missing cow continues

According to JCSO, a brown cow was stolen from a Jefferson County farm on Tuesday.
The brown cow in this photo was stolen from a farm in Jefferson County.
The brown cow in this photo was stolen from a farm in Jefferson County.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 7:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning to farmers after multiple recent theft reports.

Deputies told farmers across the area to check their herd as soon as possible and conduct a headcount.

“This is a growing problem as neighboring counties have had entire herds stolen,” JCSO said in a post on Facebook. “We encourage everyone to be vigilant ￼and report any

suspicious vehicles pulling trailers in their area.”

