Jefferson County officials tell farmers to check herds as search for missing cow continues

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning to farmers after multiple recent theft reports.

According to JCSO, a brown cow was stolen from a Jefferson County farm on Tuesday.

Deputies told farmers across the area to check their herd as soon as possible and conduct a headcount.

“This is a growing problem as neighboring counties have had entire herds stolen,” JCSO said in a post on Facebook. “We encourage everyone to be vigilant ￼and report any

suspicious vehicles pulling trailers in their area.”

SPECIAL ATTENTION FARM WATCH MEMBERS STOLEN AND MISSING CATTLE The brown cow in this photo has been stolen from a farm... Posted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office,Tennessee on Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.