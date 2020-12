Jefferson County officials tell farmers to check herds as search for missing cow continues

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning to farmers after multiple recent theft reports.

According to JCSO, a brown cow was stolen from a Jefferson County farm on Tuesday.

Deputies told farmers across the area to check their herd as soon as possible and conduct a headcount.

“This is a growing problem as neighboring counties have had entire herds stolen,” JCSO said in a post on Facebook. “We encourage everyone to be vigilant and report any

suspicious vehicles pulling trailers in their area.”

SPECIAL ATTENTION FARM WATCH MEMBERS STOLEN AND MISSING CATTLE The brown cow in this photo has been stolen from a farm... Posted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office,Tennessee on Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.