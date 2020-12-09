Jefferson County officials tell farmers to check herds as search for missing cow continues
According to JCSO, a brown cow was stolen from a Jefferson County farm on Tuesday.
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 7:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning to farmers after multiple recent theft reports.
Deputies told farmers across the area to check their herd as soon as possible and conduct a headcount.
“This is a growing problem as neighboring counties have had entire herds stolen,” JCSO said in a post on Facebook. “We encourage everyone to be vigilant ￼and report any
suspicious vehicles pulling trailers in their area.”
