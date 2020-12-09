Knox County bar owner fights citations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - At least one bar is fighting citations it received over Knox County’s coronavirus curfew.

The owner of Paul’s Oasis told WVLT News that he is fighting the citations and retained a lawyer for that purpose. He had not filed a lawsuit as of Wednesday.

Tuesday, WVLT News learned that two bars were cited three times over the weekend for violating the the Board of Health’s mandated 10 p.m. curfew. City officials said businesses that violate the curfew multiple times are at risk of having their beer license suspended.

Officials said Billiards and Brews and Paul’s Oasis received a total of three citations. Another bar, Buckethead Tavern on Rays Mears Boulevard, received a citation as well.

Knoxville attorney Charles Swanson said that an officer would reach out to a business breaking the rule and potentially issue a civil citation. A next step would be issuing a fine, the maximum of which would be $50. Only if a business repeatedly broke the pandemic restrictions would the process of a possible suspension of the beer license begin, he told city council members.

If a noncompliance complaint by KPD is issued, a hearing with a Beer Board hearing officer will be scheduled in accordance with Section 4-85 of the code.

Knoxville police chief Eve Thomas said they want compliance, not enforcement, and they will educate businesses on the ordinance.

WVLT News has not heard back from representatives of Billiards and Brews or Buckethead Tavern.

