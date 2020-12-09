KPD searching for suspect accused of speaking inappropriately to underage girl

POWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is asking for help to identify a suspect accused of speaking inappropriately to an underage girl.

According to KPD, the incident happened at a restaurant located on Kingston Pike near Chambliss Avenue.

The suspect was reportedly seen driving a silver Hyundai.

Anyone who has any information about the incident or the suspect’s identity is asked to call investigators at 865-215-7521.

KPD investigators are seeking information concerning the pictured subject, who recently approached a juvenile female and spoke to her inappropriately at a restaurant on Clinton Highway. The subject was in a silver Hyundai. Know him? Please call 865-215-7521 pic.twitter.com/yWeKkijoGk — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) December 9, 2020

KPD originally reported the incident occurred on Clinton Highway, but later said it happened on Kingston Pike.

