KPD searching for suspect accused of speaking inappropriately to underage girl
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
POWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is asking for help to identify a suspect accused of speaking inappropriately to an underage girl.
According to KPD, the incident happened at a restaurant located on Kingston Pike near Chambliss Avenue.
The suspect was reportedly seen driving a silver Hyundai.
Anyone who has any information about the incident or the suspect’s identity is asked to call investigators at 865-215-7521.
KPD originally reported the incident occurred on Clinton Highway, but later said it happened on Kingston Pike.
