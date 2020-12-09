Lady Vols look to rebound at home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee (2-1) is back in action at Thompson-Boling Arena on Thursday, playing its third home game of the 2020-21 campaign, as Furman (1-2) comes to town for a 7 p.m. ET contest.The Lady Vols needed a game to fill a void, and Furman found itself in the same position after Stetson had to cancel its contest this week vs. the Paladins.UT is coming off a hard-fought, 79-73 overtime loss at West Virginia on Sunday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge and will face its second Big 12 foe in three games when it plays Texas in Austin on Sunday at 5 p.m. ET (4 CT) on ESPN.

The Lady Vols have home victories under their belts vs. Western Kentucky (87-47) and ETSU (67-50) and are next slated to appear at T-BA on Dec. 20, as Jackson State provides UT its final foe before the holiday break.Furman, which has not yet played a game on its campus in 2020-21, is coming off a 78-59 setback in Atlanta vs. Georgia State on Sunday. The Paladins opened the season with an 83-43 loss at Clemson on Nov. 25 and claimed their lone victory at Georgia Southern on Dec. 3, 73-58. With its next scheduled contest set for Dec. 13 at Elon, Furman isn’t expected to make its home debut until a Dec. 16 meeting with Converse.Single game tickets are on sale, starting at just $5. Go to AllVols.com to purchase.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Thursday’s game will be live streamed by SECN+ with Bob Kesling (PxP) and Andraya Carter (analyst) on the call.

SECN+ games are online broadcasts and are available only on WatchESPN via computers, smartphones and tablets. All of the games included in the ESPN package (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU) and the SEC Network will be available through WatchESPN, accessible online at WatchESPN.com , on smartphones and tablets via the WatchESPN app, and streamed on televisions through Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360 or Xbox One to fans who receive their video subscription from an affiliated provider.

The contest also can be heard on Lady Vol Network radio stations and by audio stream, with Mickey Dearstone behind the microphone. Now calling the action for his 22nd season, Dearstone is joined by studio host Bobby Rader.

A link to the live audio stream can be found on each game’s Hoops Central page or the Lady Vol schedule on UTSports.com

For a list of Lady Vol Network affiliates, please click on the Fans tab at the top of UTSports.com , select Vol Network and then click on Vol Network Affiliates in the black bar at the top of the page.

Air time for games on the Lady Vol Radio Network generally occurs 30 minutes prior to tip-off.

