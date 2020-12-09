Advertisement

More than 240,000 jobs available in Tennessee, says governor in push for reemployment

Governor Bill Lee announced a joint initiative with Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Jeff McCord to get Tennesseans employment.
FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee removes his mask as he begins a news conference July 1, 2020, in...
FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee removes his mask as he begins a news conference July 1, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Earlier this week, as Tennessee registered its highest single-day coronavirus case increase, Gov. Lee held a news conference and issued a stern response. It wasn't a mandate to wear masks in public or clamp down on businesses or social gatherings. Instead, it was a plea for residents to do the right thing. “When we have people dying in this state as a result of this virus, we should be taking personal responsibility for this,” the Republican governor said.(Mark Humphrey | AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, file)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Bill Lee announced a joint initiative with Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Jeff McCord to get Tennesseans employment.

According to a release from the governor’s office, more than 240,000 jobs are available in the state.

“We have said since the beginning of the pandemic that COVID-19 has caused an economic crisis as well as a health crisis,” said Gov. Lee. “As we enter the new year, and federal unemployment benefits expire, we want to encourage Tennesseans to seek employment through one of the many opportunities across the state and get our economy moving again.”

The release reminded residents that federal unemployment benefits are ending soon.

Lee encouraged residents to visit to Jobs4TN.gov for information on employment in the state.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Board of Parole has denied granting Coleman parole in the past.
Woman convicted in Christian-Newsom murders denied parole
(Source: WVLT)
THP: Knoxville woman killed after standing in middle of I-75 south
UT Medica Center / Source: (UT Medical)
UT Medical deferring in-patient non-essential procedures
Mugshot of Dusty William Oliver. / Source: (Blount County Sheriff's Office)
Men who preyed on homeless, lured them into Smokies, sentenced for rape
Papa John's delivery driver robbed at gunpoint, Knoxville police say.
Papa John’s delivery driver robbed at gunpoint, Knoxville police say

Latest News

Get wills and other documents notarized online or curbside in Knox County
UT Board of Trustees met Wednesday
Will UT gain another campus?
If you want to see the ISS early, or just enjoy a starry night
Much warmer as we end the work-week
Over 900 cars paid for each other’s meals at a Dairy Queen drive-thru in Minnesota