More than 240,000 jobs available in Tennessee, says governor in push for reemployment

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Bill Lee announced a joint initiative with Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Jeff McCord to get Tennesseans employment.

According to a release from the governor’s office, more than 240,000 jobs are available in the state.

“We have said since the beginning of the pandemic that COVID-19 has caused an economic crisis as well as a health crisis,” said Gov. Lee. “As we enter the new year, and federal unemployment benefits expire, we want to encourage Tennesseans to seek employment through one of the many opportunities across the state and get our economy moving again.”

The release reminded residents that federal unemployment benefits are ending soon.

Lee encouraged residents to visit to Jobs4TN.gov for information on employment in the state.

