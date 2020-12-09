Much warmer as we end the work-week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sunny skies and warmer weather are here the next two days!

Rain is here on Saturday, pushing us into the top-5 all-time rainy years in Knoxville.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clear skies stick around this evening, giving you a spectacular chance too see the International Space Station’s flyover from 5:47-5:53 p.m. Just look northwest to southeast to see the ISS overhead. No special equipment needed.

If you want to see the ISS early, or just enjoy a starry night (WVLT)

Temps drop off fast this evening, though, because of that same starry sky. Fog develops in the bowl of the Valley floor Thursday morning.

It may linger later into the morning. But then, it’s all about the sunshine and especially the warmth! We’re just shy of 60 degrees in the Knoxville region, while the middle 50s return for the Cumberland Plateau.

LOOKING AHEAD

Are you ready for what could be the last 60°+ day of 2020? It’s within easy reach Friday.

We’re melting off the mountain’s leftover snow. That will have us tracking the river levels in the mountains and down through the foothills. The runoff comes during Friday’s intense warmth. There’s good sun, lighter winds, and temps pushing 60°. Historically speaking, this could be our last run at 60 all year long!

With warmth like that, you guessed it, rain is back for the weekend. The timing is slightly delayed until the afternoon Saturday. Temps are still above average but the clouds take their toll. We’re quite a bit cooler Sunday. The rain threat Sunday is limited. The second storm in two days looks a lot farther south and less promising.

Temps fall from dawn til dusk Monday. We should have some light snow in the higher elevations.

Stick with WVLT News for the latest on our local forecast!

Forecast from WVLT (WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.