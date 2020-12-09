Nashville Superspeedway rebrands ahead of Cup race in June

GLADEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Superspeedway has undergone a rebranding campaign ahead of a NASCAR tripleheader in June that includes the track’s inaugural Cup Series race.

In a news release Tuesday, track officials announced a new introductory video, logos and website, where fans can register for a first chance to get tickets to the June 18-21 weekend events next year.

Those who register will be eligible to buy tickets and camping spots starting Jan. 5. General public tickets will be available starting Jan. 19. The weekend races include the Camping World Truck Series on June 18, Xfinity Series on June 19 and the Cup Series on June 20.

The Superspeedway is located in Gladeville, Tennessee, about 30 miles southeast of Nashville.

