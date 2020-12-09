Advertisement

Ole Smoky Distillery presents free holiday live stream concert

The concert will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m.
The concert will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m.
The concert will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m.(Ole Smoky)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 9, 2020
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Ole Smoky Distillery announced a free holiday concert live stream in support of Friends of the Smokies.

The concert will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m.

Knoxville’s Emily Ann Roberts, who was a finalist on season 9 of the hit show ’The Voice,’ will perform during the concert along with JT Hodges, Kasey Tyndall and Meghan Patrick.

To watch the live concert click here.

