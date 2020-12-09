Parkwest Medical Center postpones non-urgent procedures that require overnight stays as COVID cases surge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Covenant Health announced each of the nine acute care hospitals has made changes to procedure schedules as COVID-19 cases surge throughout the state.

Parkwest Medical Center made the decision to postpone non-urgent cases that require overnight stays in an attempt to reallocate patient care resources for COVID patients.

According to hospital officials, ahead of scheduled surgical appointments and procedures are being evaluated on a daily basis by medical leaders and hospital administration.

“This surge in cases was expected during this holiday season. Parkwest remains prepared to meet the medical needs of the community,” hospital officials said in a statement.

Parkwest Medical Center said the hospital has the ability to collaborate with other Covenant Health hospitals if additional services are needed, including transferring patients to other hospitals if needed on a case-by-case basis.

