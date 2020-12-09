Planets inching closer together as International Space Station flies over East Tenn. Wednesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -There will be two occurrences in the sky Wednesday, Dec. 9, that will be visible to the human eye.

As we head into December, Jupiter and Saturn appear to be getting closer and closer in the night sky.

Astronomers call it a great conjunction, but it’s also been dubbed the “Christmas Star” or “Star of Bethlehem” because of its brightness and proximity to Dec. 25.

“These conjunctions occur every 20 years, and this is an especially close one!” according to the NASA website. “Keep in mind that while the two gas giants may appear close, in reality, they are hundreds of millions of miles apart.”

The heavenly meeting of the two biggest worlds in our solar system is an extremely close one and will be visible Wednesday.

International Space Station will be flying over East Tennessee Wednesday, Dec. 9 around 5:47 p.m. ET.

For more information on the ISS flyover visit the website here.

