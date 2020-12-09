Advertisement

Planets inching closer together as International Space Station flies over East Tenn. Wednesday

There will be two occurrences in the sky Wednesday, Dec. 9, that will be visible to the human eye.
NASA
NASA(GIM)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 11:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -There will be two occurrences in the sky Wednesday, Dec. 9, that will be visible to the human eye.

As we head into December, Jupiter and Saturn appear to be getting closer and closer in the night sky.

Astronomers call it a great conjunction, but it’s also been dubbed the “Christmas Star” or “Star of Bethlehem” because of its brightness and proximity to Dec. 25.

“These conjunctions occur every 20 years, and this is an especially close one!” according to the NASA website. “Keep in mind that while the two gas giants may appear close, in reality, they are hundreds of millions of miles apart.”

The heavenly meeting of the two biggest worlds in our solar system is an extremely close one and will be visible Wednesday.

International Space Station will be flying over East Tennessee Wednesday, Dec. 9 around 5:47 p.m. ET.

For more information on the ISS flyover visit the website here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Board of Parole has denied granting Coleman parole in the past.
Woman convicted in Christian-Newsom murders denied parole
(Source: WVLT)
THP: Knoxville woman killed after standing in middle of I-75 south
UT Medica Center / Source: (UT Medical)
UT Medical deferring in-patient non-essential procedures
Mugshot of Dusty William Oliver. / Source: (Blount County Sheriff's Office)
Men who preyed on homeless, lured them into Smokies, sentenced for rape
covid19 vaccine
Tennessee lawmakers introduce bill prohibiting authorities from forcing COVID vaccine

Latest News

Court return for the parents of Chris Newsom, Channon Christian turns emotional
Court return for the parents of Chris Newsom, Channon Christian turns emotional
ETSU suspending attendance at athletic events
James and the 12th ranked Vols open the new season with a 56-47 win over Colorado
All left-handed starting lineup secures Vols opening win against Colorado Buffaloes
2 bars cited 3 times for violation of Knox Co. curfew.
2 bars cited 3 times for violation of Knox County curfew